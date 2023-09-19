'90s Pop Star Divorcing Husband of 18 Years

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has ended his 18-year marriage. According to TMZ, Hayes filed for dissolution of marriage from his longtime husband, Richard Cullen, in Los Angeles County. Hayes blamed the breakup on "irreconcilable differences," although he did not offer a specific explanation. After getting married in 2005, Hayes and Cullen became part of a civil partnership the following year and then married again in the U.S. in 2013 to celebrate the gay rights movement. The former couple has no children.

In May of 2023, Hayes announced that he had decided to separate from his husband, saying, "After 17 years of marriage to the best person I have ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has gently and beautifully come to rest. In honor of this realization, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive change in our lives.."

In a surprising move, he got quite detailed in his explanation. "Because people will ask, let me answer the ugly questions to get them out of the way forever -- no, there's no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party. We are still best friends. We always will be. Besides – we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of – and the business of joy to attend to." Last year, the singer opened up to PEOPLE magazine about his relationship with Cullen, stating, "He's been a rock, and he's been there for the highest of highs and all the lows. He would live with me in a dirt shack."

(Photo: Iryna Veklich/Getty Images)

Hayes' recent situation isn't the first time he has had to deal with the fallout of a major breakup. In 2001, Savage Garden announced it would be breaking up the band, and a statement implied no animosity existed between Hayes and his guitarist partners."We are extremely grateful to our fans all around the world for their incredible support over the years. The success of Savage Garden and our time together has been an amazing experience... one that we will never forget. We just hope that you all understand our individual needs to continue growing," the statement read. Savage Garden is known for hits such as "Truly Madly Deeply" and "I Knew I Loved You." In December 2020, Rolling Stone Australia listed Savage Garden as number 28 in its list of "50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time."