’80s Rock Legends ‘Have Decided to Step Away From Touring for an Undetermined Amount of Time’

The Cult has announced that the band will step back from touring for an “undetermined amount of time” after finishing their current tour.

The “Fire Woman” band, which is set to wrap up the North American leg of their The Cult/Death Cult 8525 Tour on Thursday in Los Angeles, announced their plans to take a break from touring on Oct. 22.

“Mother Nature has a cycle of change and evolution that is inevitable. The moon’s phases change, tides rise and fall. Change is necessary for creation and rebirth,” wrote band members Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy in a joint statement.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – JUNE 16: Ian Astbury of The Cult performs live onstage at Gröna Lund on June 16, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Iwi Onodera/Redferns)

“It is with this in mind that, following the remaining dates on our current North American The Cult/Death Cult 8525 Tour, we have decided to step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time,” they continued.

And while fans might be disappointed to miss The Cult on tour, the band did announce plans to write and record new music, among other projects. ‘We have toured extensively over the last few years and we shall now shift our focus to writing, recording new music, and exploring other projects that shall be revealed over time,” the statement went on.

After the time taken to “turn inward to recharge our spiritual batteries,” The Cult promised they will return to the stage “with an even stronger fire and energy that we will share with all of you.”

“Ours is a communal bond, and it will not be broken, simply paused,” they continued, encouraging fans to join them on the five remaining shows of their current tour. “Please join us for what has been an incredible celebration of 40 years of The Cult and Death Cult,” they concluded. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support. It keeps us alive.”

Astbury also released an individual statement, saying, “My deepest gratitude to all who attended and immersed themselves in our world. I am deeply grateful to be connected to our Cult family as we ready ourselves for our final five shows for some time, and we take the opportunity to dive deeper into our next creative adventures. More shall be revealed. Blessings to you all.”

Duffy added in another statement, “It’s been a beautiful three years celebrating our music with The Cult family around the world. Now it’s time to go home and spend time with our own families, and create some new music.”