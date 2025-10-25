’80s Music Legend Dies in His Sleep: David Ball Was 66

The pop music world learned of the unforeseen passing of an ’80s legend.

David Ball, one half of popular group Soft Cell, died on Tuesday, according to bandmate Marc Almond.

“It is hard to write this, let alone process it, but it is with the greatest sadness that the other half of Soft Cell, the wonderful brilliant musical genius David Ball, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday night,” Almond wrote. “As many of you are aware, Dave has been ill for a long while and his health had been in slow decline over recent years.”

Soft Cell is best known for their cover of Gloria Jones’ “Tainted Love,” one of the biggest hits of the 1980s. In addition to being a massive hit worldwide, Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” served as the basis for Marilyn Manson‘s 2001 cover of the track and was sampled in Rihanna‘s big 2006 hit “SOS.”

While widely seen as a one-hit wonder in the U.S., Soft Cell maintained a huge following in the U.K. The duo have had numerous reunion tours over the years, including tour dates this past year.

In his tribute, Almond went on to laud Ball’s “determined spirit” even as he was ill, revealing they had recently finished a new album titled Danceteria. Ball had also planned to continue to play U.K. shows with Soft Cell, as he had recently done at his final concert at Rewind Festival England back on Aug. 16.

“It is most heartbreaking, particularly at this time, that Dave was in a great place emotionally, feeling focused and happy with the new album, Danceteria, that we literally had only just completed days ago,” Almond went on to write. “I listened to the complete album for the first time yesterday. It makes me so sad as this would have been a great uplifting year for him and I can take solace that he heard this finished record and felt it was a great piece of work. Dave’s music is better than ever – his tunes, his hooks unmistakably Soft Cell. Yet he always took it to a different level.”

He concluded his note by writing, “My thoughts are with his family at this time. Thank you Dave for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

