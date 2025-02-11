’70s Soul Singer Bobby Hamilton Has Died

Bobby Hamilton, a founding member of the ‘70s vocal group The Choice Four, has died. The soul singer’s death was announced by SoulTracks on Feb. 6, though further details, including Hamilton’s date and cause of death, were not available.

Hamilton was known as one fourth of the harmony group The Choice Four, which hailed from Washington DC and also included Charles Blagmon, Pete Marshall, and Ted Maduro. Active throughout the ‘70s, and discovered by record producer Vance McCoy, the group became known for blending rich harmonies with polished productions, and released a string of smooth, sophisticated R&B tracks.

After signing with RCA Records, the group released their debut single, “You’re So Right for Me,” in 1974. The song was an instant hit and climbed the R&B charts. They followed it with numerous other hits, including 1974’s “The Finger Pointers, Part 1,” 1975’s “When You’re Young and in Love,” and 1976’s “Hey, What’s That Dance You’re Doing.” They scored their only top 10 hit with 1977’s “Come Down to Earth.” Their 1975 hit “Hook it Up,” meanwhile, charted on the disco charts.

After the group split, Marshall and Blagmon went on to tour with groups led by former members of The Temptations.

Hamilton’s passing follows the death of his Choice Four bandmate Pede (Pete) Marshall. Marshall, who later worked with the Temptations spinoff group The Temptations Review feat. Dennis Edwards, passed away in 2017. Marshall also pursued a solo career, recording songs like “What’s In It For Me.”

Paying tribute to Hamilton on Facebook, Maduro wrote, “I would like to announce to all of my friends, and the music industry the passing of one of the prettiest first tenors I’ve every heard sing, Mr. Bobby Hamilton of the Choice Four.” He added, “I will truly miss my brother. Rest In Heavenly Peace Bobby. I love you.”

Fans also paid their respects, one person writing on Facebook, “R.I.P. Bobby Hamilton.” Somebody else wrote, “My condolences to you, the entire Choice Four, family and friends. May he RIP!”