Here’s How to Watch the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Tonight

Many households around the country will be tuning into the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and there’s a couple of ways they’ll be able to watch.

The show, which will air live from the Forum in Inglewood, California, will air on MTV starting at 8 p.m. ET and is scheduled to last until 11 p.m. EST. It will also air on MTV2, VH1 and other MTV-affiliates.

Encore showings will begin immediately after on the stations.

You’ll also be able to stream the ceremony online at MTV’s Live TV site.

MTV will also be airing a pre-show beginning at at 7 p.m. EST. It will be hosted my rapper Lil Yachty, Charlamagne Tha God, Terrence J and Gaby Wilson. Bleachers, Khalid and Cardi B will perform during the red carpet festivities.

As for the actual ceremony, Katy Perry will host and perform. Other artists performing include Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, the Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Gucci Mane, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Logic, Julia Michaels, Khalid, Kyle, Alessia Cara and Post Malone.

P!nk will perform a medley of her hits as she receives the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Music legend Rod Stewart will also appear and sing his classic song “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” with DNCE.

Taylor Swift is not scheduled to perform, but she will premiere the music video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do.”