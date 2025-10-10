11-Time Grammy Winner Returning With New Album

Brandi Carlile is back with new music.

The folk rock singer-songwriter returns with her eighth album, Returning to Myself, on October 24. A single of the same name was released alongside the album’s announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carlile is one of the winningest female artists of all time at the Grammys, with eleven statues to her name, and she was nominated for Album of the Year in 2019 and 2023. She also has two Emmy Awards and one Academy Award nomination.

Play video

This is her first solo album since she released In These Silent Days in 2021.

Her fans haven’t been starved for music, though—last year, she collaborated with Elton John on the Academy Award-nominated song “Never Too Late,” and this year, the two released a joint album titled Who Believes in Angels?.

Carlile is an acclaimed songwriter as well as an accomplished musician. Many of her Grammy nominations and wins have came from writing and producing songs for other artists, like Tanya Tucker’s Best Country Album winner While I’m Livin’ or Joni Mitchell’s 2024 Grammy-winning album Joni Mitchell at Newport.

The singer said that she imagines that her fans will hear the title track on Returning to Myself “in different ways.”

“Some are going to hear it as a call to return to themselves. Some are going to hear it as a justification not to,” she said. “And I love that about it because it is a deeply conflicting feeling. There is no a-ha moment in that song. It’s just a contemplation of, ‘Is enlightenment aloneness or is enlightenment learning togetherness and sacrificial love?’”