'Wrath of Becky': Sean William Scott Kidnaps Lulu Wilson in Exclusive Clip

Sean William Scott is showing his evil side in his latest movie. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Wrath of Becky which will be in theatres and on demand on Friday, May 26. In the clip, Scott, who plays Darryl, is seen sitting with Wilson, who plays Becky. While it's not clear why Darryl has a bloodied Becky tied to a chair, it is clear he has no intentions of letting her go anytime soon.

Wrath of Becky is the sequel to the 2020 film Becky, which starred Wilson, Kevin James and Joel McHale. "Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman – a kindred spirit named Elena," the official synopsis of Wrath of Becky says. "But when their home is broken into, and they are attacked by an extremist group known as the 'Noble Men,' Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself, her loved ones, and her country."

PopCulture.com's sister site, ComicBook.com, spoke to Scott about the film and portraying a dark character. "It was pretty easy," Scott said. "I just had an idea of what the character could be like, and I think that was what I wanted to do was, you know, not have it be – because I love Kevin James' performance [as the villain in the first film] – and I knew this was gonna be different, and I think when watching movies, the characters that can come across being more kind of scary or the ones you're just not quite sure of, and there's more layers to it, and the directors are really totally cool with that.

"So my feeling was like, you know, he doesn't think he's a bad evil guy. He believes in what he's thinking and – excuse me, that sounds stupid – he believes in what he's doing. But yeah, overall, it was pretty easy to go dark, dude. It's pretty easy for me."

Scott is known for his roles in the American Pie franchise as well as Goon, Goon: Last of the Enforcers, Super Troopers 2 and the television shows Lethal Weapon and Welcome to Flatch. Wilson is known for her roles in the horror films Ouija: Origin of Evil and Annabelle: Creation. She also appeared in the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House.