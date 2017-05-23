Your Horrifying Wish Will Be Granted In New ‘Wish Upon’ Trailer

The legendary tale of “The Monkey’s Paw” is a cautionary story that reminds audiences to be careful what they wish for, as the easiest way to obtain something isn’t always the best. The upcoming film Wish Upon reimagines that tale for the 21st century, which just got a brand-new trailer.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Twelve years after discovering her mother’s suicide, 17-year-old Clare Shannon (Joey King) is bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father Jonathan (Ryan Phillippe) and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes.

“While Clare is initially skeptical of this magic box, she can’t help but be seduced by its dark powers, and is thrilled as her life radically improves with each wish. Clare finally has the life she’s always wanted and everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish. Clare realizes that she must get rid of the box, but finds herself unable and unwilling to part with her new-and-improved life – leading her down a dark and dangerous path.”

The film was directed by John R. Leonetti, who had previously directed the spin-off of The Conjuring, Annabelle. Although the concept of the film might feel familiar, from the looks of the special effects, Wish Upon will have a few surprises up its sleeves.

The film’s stars are also no strangers to genre fare, with King having starred in The Conjuring and in the upcoming Slender Man, while one of Phillippe’s breakout roles was in the late ’90s slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Wish Upon lands in theaters July 17.

