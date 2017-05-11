Helen Mirren’s Supernatural Thriller ‘Winchester’ Gets February 23 Release Date

CBS Films has announced that its upcoming supernatural thriller, Winchester, will be hitting theaters on February 23, 2018.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Inspired by true events, Winchester follows the story of firearm heiress Sarah Winchester (Helen Mirren), who was convinced that she was haunted by the souls killed at the hands of the Winchester Repeating Rifle.

After the sudden deaths of her husband and child, Sarah Winchester threw herself into the 24-hour a day, 7-day a week construction of an enormous mansion designed to keep the evil spirits at bay. But when skeptical San Francisco psychiatrist Eric Price (Jason Clarke) is dispatched to the estate to evaluate her state of mind, he discovers that her obsession may not be so insane after all.

The film will take audiences inside the labyrinth-like house that is believed to be one of the most haunted places in the world.”

Winchester also stars Sarah Snook and Angus Sampson.

The film is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig whose previous films include Predestination, Daybreakers, and Undead. The brothers have a unique style, which they’ve applied to the upcoming Saw: Legacy.

CBS Films has previously released the found footage vampire film Afflicted, as well as the Daniel Radcliffe-starring haunted house film The Woman in Black. Considering the quality of these films and the track record of the Spiereg brothers, Winchester has us hopeful for another winner.

The mysterious Winchester house is a real place that you can visit in northern California, with many experts in the world of the paranormal classify it to be one of the most haunted locations in the world. Keeping in mind the house’s notoriety and the artifacts that it contains, thorough investigations into all corners of the impressive abode have proven fruitless, as it is difficult to thoroughly investigate a location without damaging any elements of its legacy.

