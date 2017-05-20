Will Smith Defends Netflix During Heated Cannes Debate

Will Smith took aim at critics of Netflix‘s streaming-first mindset during the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Variety reports Smith, who is currently one of the French festival’s jurors, debated a fellow juror during a festival press conference in which the streaming service was criticized. Netflix‘s films have been booed by audiences at the festival due to their lack of theatrical release, and panel member Pedro Almodovar seemed to agree with those jeers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I personally do not conceive, not only the Palme d’Or, any other prize being given to a film and not being able to see this film on a big screen,” the director said. “All this doesn’t mean I’m not open to or don’t celebrate the new technologies. I do.”

Smith took offense at the comments and fired back. He cited how his children (Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16) used the service as an example of why the streaming giant is great for film.

Up Next: New Netflix Movie Draws Boos During Cannes Screening

“They go to the movies twice a week, and they watch Netflix,” he said. “There’s very little cross between going to the cinema and watching what they watch on Netflix in my home.

The Smith family’s Netflix carries over into their acting roles. Will is set to star in the upcoming Netflix movie Bright, and Jaden has a recurring role of the Netflix series The Get Down. In addition to that connection, Will sees the service as a learning tool for the next generation of film fans.

“In my house, Netflix has been nothing but an absolute benefit,” he said. “They get to see films they absolutely wouldn’t have seen. Netflix brings a great connectivity. There are movies that are not on a screen within 8,000 miles of them. They get to find those artists.”

More: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Reunite After 12 Years

Since starring as Deadshot in last year’s Suicide Squad, Will’s career has been on an upswing. He’s been in talks to star in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake and a clone-related assassin film.

He’s also started to embrace his sitcom roots by reuniting with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast for a picture.

[h/t Variety]