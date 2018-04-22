Watch: ‘Jurassic World 2’ Drops Three New Teasers

Three new teasers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came out on Sunday, featuring some of the movie’s titular stars.

The teasers are much calmer than any of the actual trailers and promos released so far. They show Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum standing before set pieces, bantering with each other and introducing the movie to fans in a direct way.

The new teasers are meant to lead into the trailers themselves. They offer a candid look at the cast members, who speak directly to the camera and the fans. Pratt even exercises some of his trademark goofy humor, while Goldblum embodies the nervous-yet-charming persona he is best known for.

One teaser is made specifically for Odeon Cinemas and its Premiere Club members, while another is aimed at Vue Cinemas. The third doesn’t mention a specific chain of theaters by name, and features Goldblum by himself in front of an animatronic dinosaur, urging fans to buy tickets in advance.

The marketing for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been timed meticulously to line up with other major movie events, ensuring that as many fans as possible will see the trailers. The first trailer came on Dec. 7 2017. It was released just days before Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi hit theaters, presumably to ensure that it would play before each screening of the movie and reach a massive audience. For those that follow trailers online, it simply appeared on YouTube.

The second trailer was actually an extended TV preview, which aired during the Super Bowl in the beginning of February. This was only added to the Internet later, after it had made its maximum impact in the highly coveted spot.

The third trailer was released earlier this week, presumably in the hopes that it would play ahead of Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on Friday. It will also benefit from the audiences out this week to see A Wrinkle in Time, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Rampage, Ready Player One, and even Black Panther, which is still playing in many theaters.

The trailer hints at some serious action sequences that haven’t been teased yet. It also shows more of the dramatic developments between Owen Grady (Pratt) and the last remaining member of his Velociraptor pack, Blue.

“These creatures were here before us,” says Dr. Ian Malcolm in voice over. “And if we’re not careful, they’re going to be here after. Welcome to Jurassic World.”