'Fast & Furious 9' Gets New Theatrical Release Date

The upcoming ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise has again been delayed, with a new premiere date of June 25. The franchise confirmed the new date for F9, a.k.a. Fast & Furious 9 on Thursday, March 4, posting a slow-motion clip of an airborne car driving over a cliff with a helicopter close behind. "The family returns June 25," the caption read. "Only in theaters."

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The movie features Cardi B as new franchise character and features a cameo by Reggaeton star Ozuna. John Cena will be introduced as Diesel's character's forsaken brother and the film's antagonist. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in May 2020 before being moved to April 2021 due to the pandemic and again to June 2021.

"Definitely eager to share it," franchise star Vin Diesel told Entertainment Weekly of F9. "When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control. But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion. I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter — and yet look at the world that we live in."

"I can only say that when you see the movie you will be excited and, hopefully, you will be really, really happy," he added. "It is going to be a special day when that audience is back in the movie theater, celebrating the ninth chapter of this saga that they've been so loyal to." A trailer for the film was released in January 2020 and showed Diesel's Dom Toretto leading a quiet life with Letty (Rodriguez) and his son Brian, which is put on hold when his crew joins together to stop a nefarious plot by Cena's Jakob.