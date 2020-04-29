Vin Diesel Reveals Fiery Message About 'Mitigating a War' Amid 'Fast & Furious' Behind-the-Scenes Drama

Vin Diesel recently took to social media to reveal a fiery message about "mitigating a war" that is related to some Fast & Furious behind-the-scenes drama. According to Cinema Blend, Diesel posted about the situation on Instagram, writing, "Happy creative Sunday everyone… sorry I haven’t posted much lately, I have been trying to mitigate a war between Universal Studios and the P.G.A. Prejudice Guild of America." The post has since been deleted.

While Diesel did not go into specifics, and later re-posted an even more cryptic message, Variety reports that the issue likely stems form a years-long fight between the actor and the Producers Guild of America. The outlet states that he has been trying to get a producer credit on every single Fast and Furious film, but has been consistently denied. While Diesel states that the disagreement is between Universal Studios and the P.G.A., sources have told Variety that it is actually the actor who is engaged in the battle. Notably, the outlet stated that neither reps for Diesel nor Universal Studios replied to requests for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 26, 2020 at 9:11pm PDT

The P.G.A. did respond however, but explained that it could not share any specifics. "It is the policy of the Producers Guild not to comment on individual arbitrations. The purpose of the Producers Mark is to protect the integrity of the 'Produced By' credit. A panel of experienced producers reviews anonymous firsthand accounts from filmmakers and key crew in order to determine who performed a major portion of the producing functions on a single film," a spokesperson for the P.G.A. told Variety.

This is not the first time there has been controversy around the $5 billion+ action movie franchise, as according to JoBlo, series co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was previously quoted as saying that he and Diesel did not see eye-to-eye while working together on the films. "Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," he said. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not. But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. [laughs] Actually, you can erase that last part about 'no ill will.' We'll just keep it with the clarity." Johnson went on to star alongside Jason Statham in series spinoff Hobbs & Shaw but has been firm that he has no plans to rejoin the main series of Fast movies.