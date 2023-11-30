'A Christmas Serenade' - OWN - Willow Gives Her Musical Ambitions A Shot (Exclusive)

"A Christmas Serenade" premieres Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT Starring Skye Townsend ("A Black Lady Sketch Show") and B.J. Britt ("Being Mary Jane") When Jeremiah returns home for the first time in years to play a gig with his band, he is recruited to take over as the minister of music for the annual Christmas Jubilee at his home church reigniting the feud, and romance, between the pastor's daughter Willow.