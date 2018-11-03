‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral’ Official Trailer Released

The first trailer for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral has been released, offering an idea of how the iconic character meets her end.

Perry announced that his final Madea film was on the way last week, during an interview on Bevy Smith’s Sirius XM show, Bevelations. Perry filmed A Madea Family Funeral quite some time ago, but his busy slate has pushed the movie back again and again. Finally, on Wednesday, he and Lionsgate Movies released a trailer for the film, set to release March 1, 2019.

Perry himself introduces the movie directly to the camera, slipping into character briefly as he adopts Madea’s voice. The trailer shows a movie about a family reunion gone horribly awry. Madea and her family must travel to Georgia, where they put together a hasty and unexpected funeral. The sad occasion threatens to reveal some long-buried family secrets.

While the trailer does not suggest that it is Madea’s own funeral they are planning, Perry assured Smith that this would be the final on-screen appearance for the zany matriarch. This will be the eighth film in the Madea franchise, and the 11th where he plays the character in total. For Perry, it is time to say goodbye.

“We’re going to say goodbye in ’19,” Perry said. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

Perry initially hoped that A Madea Family Funeral would be out in March of 2018, right in between his drama Acrimony and Nobody’s Fool, which came out this weekend. Madea last appeared in theaters last October, with Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.

Perry may be finished filming Madea’s antics, but he expects the character to stick with him. He talked about the idea of a “farewell tour,” where he would play Madea and other characters on stages across the country. He expects the shows to be highly improvised, however, and said he has no interest in any big venues such as Broadway.

“My thing with Broadway is that you got to do the exact same thing every night, the exact same way. That wouldn’t work for me,” Perry Told Smith. “I’d piss off all the producers. I’d be like, look, we’ve got to do something different.”

In the meantime, Perry put out Nobody’s Fool on Friday, and so far the reviews are disappointing. The comedy stars Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley and Whoopi Goldberg, but the all-star cast has not kept the ratings up. Hopefully Perry will have more luck with Madea.



Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral hits theaters on March 1, 2019.