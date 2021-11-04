'Twilight' Star Edi Gathegi Weighs in on Franchise Possibly Being Rebooted (Exclusive)

✖

Edi Gathegi started in Twilight and The Twilight Saga: New Moon as Laurent, a vampire and a member of James's coven. And with the franchise, which featured four films from 2008-2012 and made over $3 billion worldwide, being so successful, is it possible it could be rebooted down the road? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Gathegi who shared his thoughts on the future of Twilight.

"It's a funny question because we don't have a crystal ball, but I think so," Gathegi told PopCulture. "I think they'll do with a whole new cast. It might take a long time to find the right actors to do it or, you know what? I think the writer was doing the whole entire story told from a different character's perspective. So it might not even be as far in the future as we might think."

The Twilight franchise is based on four novels by author Stepanie Meyer. In 2020, Meyer published a companion novel to Twilight, which was published in 2005. The book is called Midnight Sun and retells the events of Twilight from the perspective of Edward Cullen, who was played by Robert Pattinson in the four films. In the first four novels, the story is told from the perspective of Bella Swan who is played by Kristen Stewart in the films.

The Twilight franchise helped launch the careers of Pattison, Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick, Christian Serratos and Gathegi, just to name a few. The first movie, Twilight, released in 2008, grossed over $400 million worldwide, leading to the cast becoming household names.

"It's a rollercoaster," Gathegi said. "There's three books. So when you hear that they're doing a movie, you just assume that they're going to do all three of them and that you just assume that they're going to be successful... I don't know where these thoughts come from, but you go, okay, I booked a trilogy, I'm in a trilogy. Then you have to realize that the movies have to do good and then you have to realize if you are in the subsequent books in the films. So I went through the whole thing, but it wasn't until Comic-Con where I think the whole cast understood how big it was going to be because people camped out for multiple days and just to see the actors. I had never experienced anything like that. Thinking back on those experiences, it was something."