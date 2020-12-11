'Toy Story' Fans Surprised Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen in 'Lightyear'

Disney and Pixar announced plans for a Toy Story prequel movie called Lightyear, which will center on Buzz Lightyear's days as a Space Ranger. The movie will feature Captain America: Civil War star Chris Evans as a human version of Buzz, in place of Tim Allen. The Last Man Standing star has voiced the toy version since he was introduced in the original 1995 Toy Story film.

Pixar released a short clip with just a title, and described the film as the "definitive story of the original Bizz Lightyear." The studio also released a single image of the young Buzz, wearing a test pilot helmet. The film will hit theaters on June 17, 2022. It was announced during Disney's marathon investors meeting, which turned into a venue for Disney to publicly announce new projects.

Allen has voiced Buzz for 25 years, although Patrick Warburton did voice him for the Buzz Lightyear of Star Command animated series. The former Home Improvement actor had a difficult relationship with Disney after ABC canceled his sitcom Last Man Standing in 2017. The network said the decision had nothing to do with Allen's conservative political views and instead said it was a financial decision. Fox renewed the show for another season in 2018, and the upcoming ninth season will be its last. Coincidentally, the show was produced by 20th Century Television, which is now owned by Disney.