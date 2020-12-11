'Toy Story' Fans Surprised Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen in 'Lightyear'
Disney and Pixar announced plans for a Toy Story prequel movie called Lightyear, which will center on Buzz Lightyear's days as a Space Ranger. The movie will feature Captain America: Civil War star Chris Evans as a human version of Buzz, in place of Tim Allen. The Last Man Standing star has voiced the toy version since he was introduced in the original 1995 Toy Story film.
Pixar released a short clip with just a title, and described the film as the "definitive story of the original Bizz Lightyear." The studio also released a single image of the young Buzz, wearing a test pilot helmet. The film will hit theaters on June 17, 2022. It was announced during Disney's marathon investors meeting, which turned into a venue for Disney to publicly announce new projects.
Allen has voiced Buzz for 25 years, although Patrick Warburton did voice him for the Buzz Lightyear of Star Command animated series. The former Home Improvement actor had a difficult relationship with Disney after ABC canceled his sitcom Last Man Standing in 2017. The network said the decision had nothing to do with Allen's conservative political views and instead said it was a financial decision. Fox renewed the show for another season in 2018, and the upcoming ninth season will be its last. Coincidentally, the show was produced by 20th Century Television, which is now owned by Disney.
they dumped tim allen's ignorant ass for the best man pic.twitter.com/Pl17iDiIDq— Josh (@themeparkjosh) December 11, 2020
Pixar announced several other projects on Monday. In Fall 2021, Disney+ will debut Dug Days, an Up spin-off, while a new Cars series will debut the following year. The next movie hitting theaters is Luca, which opens in June 2021. Turning Red, directed by Bao filmmaker Domee Shi, opens on March 11, 2022.prevnext
So were both Patrick Warburton and Tim Allen not available? Actually, forget about Tim. But is the 2D film and show not canon anymore? https://t.co/f8YJLxrI0s— Infinite Possibilities #BlackLivesMatter (@IPossibillities) December 11, 2020
Evans later took to Twitter to explain that he is not voicing the toy. He is voicing the human Buzz Lightyear the toy was named after.
And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020
Still shoulda been Tim Allen. Was him in that original Adventures or Star Command movie.— Jake (@sideshowbob134) December 11, 2020
Listen, I love me some Chris Evans, but imma struggle with not hearing Tim Allen's voice as Buzzhttps://t.co/fKkw3k5kqk— s4mb4r 🎃 (@s4mb4r_) December 11, 2020
Thank GOD this is not voiced by Tim Allen so I can properly love it. 🥳 https://t.co/Q57acJx37H— Emily the anxious (@EmLikesBaseball) December 11, 2020
I love @ChrisEvans but I cannot imagine anyone as Buzz except Tim Allen https://t.co/oBSN49ovqL— Ivan Luna (@ivanxavierluna) December 11, 2020