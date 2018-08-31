‘Top Gun’ Sequel Release Delayed to Summer 2020

Top Gun: Maverick will be coming a year later than expected.

Originally set for July 12, 2019, the highly-anticipated sequel to the classic Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer-starring action movie will now debut on June 26, 2020.

Deadline reports further that the extended time will help production get more time to master all the complex flight sequences the Joseph Kosinski-directed film will include to delight fans of the original movie.

The news of the delay comes more than a week after the film cast Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman, adding some more star power to the that already includes Cruise, Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller.

Though no details were given for the three new characters, Teller was announced to play the son of Maverick's (Cruise) partner Goose (played in the original film by Anthony Edwards), who died in the original film.

Plot details have not been revealed, though rumors says Cruise's lead character will now be an instructor at the Top Gun school and serve as a mentor to Teller's character.

The cast will also include Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Dany Ramirez and Monica Barbara. Thomasin McKenzie was tapped for a role on the series early in production but had to step aside.

Kilmer officially confirmed his involvement on the anticipated sequel in July, when he finally broke his silence following an early June report that he had signed on for the follow-up film.

"I'm officially in the sequel to TOPGUN," Kilmer said, adding "[I'm] looking forward to working with Tom, Joe (Kosisnski) and Jerry (Bruckheimer), all such unique pros."

In the original film Cruise and Kilmer's characters, Maverick and Iceman, start off as rivals at the Top Gun school at the NAS Miramar, but in the end they find a mutual respect for one another.

Powell originally auditioned for the role that went to Teller, though his audition reportedly impressed producers and Cruise so much, they decided to cast in another role instead.

"Guess some things aren't so classified... It's now official. I'm headed to TOP GUN," Powell captioned the image. "This movie is one of the reasons I became an actor. It's why I always go low after a high-five, always fall in love with my teachers, say things like "clean 'em and fry 'em" on a daily basis, end volleyball games in oiled-up flexing, and why I can blame all my speeding tickets on Kenny Loggins."

The script for Top Gun: Maverick was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing with Cruise and Skydance's David Ellison.

The wait will be a little longer than we expected, but something tells us Top Gun: Maverick will be worth it.