‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer: New Preview Shows Tom Cruise Back in Action

The highway to the Danger Zone is now open, and Tom Cruise is prepared to take your breath away once again as Maverick in Top Gun: Maverick. On Monday morning, Paramount released a new trailer for the long-awaited sequel to Cruise’s 1986 star-making blockbuster Top Gun, with his hot-shot pilot back in action more than 30 years later.

Before releasing the new trailer, Paramount got fans excited by sharing a new poster. The photo features Cruise leaning against a plane with a propeller, while watching two jets in the sky.

The first trailer was released back in July, during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, where Cruise made a special appearance at Paramount’s panel. The trailer confirmed that Cruise has a major role in the new movie as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is now training a new generation of jet pilots. However, he has clearly not advanced as far as some of his contemporaries, as Ed Harris’ character was seen asking why he was not an admiral by now.

The July trailer also included plenty of references to memorable scenes from Top Gun, including pilots singing in a bar and playing volleyball.

The new generation of pilots include Miles Teller as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’ Nick “Goose “Bradshaw. In the original Top Gun, Goose was Maverick’s best friend and was later killed in action.

Other members of the Top Gun: Maverick cast are Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, The Good Place‘s Manny Jacinto, Charles Parnell and Jay Elli.

Val Kilmer will make an appearance as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, although fans will have to wait to see the movie to find out just how much screen time he has. Kelly McGillis, who played Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, is not expected to be returning.

Maverick was also directed by Joseph Kosinski, a newer member of Cruise’s trusted circle of directors. Kosinski helmed Cruise’s 2013 science fiction movie Oblivion, and worked with Teller on 2017’s Only The Brave.

Jim Cash, Peter Craig, Jack Epps Jr., Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer contributed to the script. Hans Zimmer collaborated with Harold Faltermeyer, who earned a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for the original “Top Gun Anthem.” Claudio Mirando, who won an Oscar for shooting Ang Lee’s Life of Pi, is the cinematographer. Mirando was the cinematographer on Kosinksi’s previous movies.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on June 26, 2020.

Photo credit: Paramount Pictures