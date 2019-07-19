‘Top Gun: Maverick’: What Tom Cruise Said After Revealing That Epic Trailer

Tom Cruise recently unveiled the first epic Top Gun: Maverick trailer, and now the actor has a message for fans. Cruise surprised the audience at a San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Hall-H panel, taking the stage and debuting the new clip for attendees. Now, Cruise is taking to Twitter with a big thank you for his fans, letting them know that he is deeply grateful that he was able to give them the first glimpse at footage from the new film.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 action film Top Gun, in which Cruise played Air Force fighter pilot LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new film sees Cruise reprising his role, and will also feature his Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer as LT Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Thank you to all the fans who came out to Hall H today. It was great to share our first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick with you all. pic.twitter.com/akzi4AeC9Z — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 18, 2019

In addition to Cruise and Kilmer, the cast also features Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

Hamm previously spoke out about what it was like to film the highly anticipated sequel, and assured fans that they can expect some groundbreaking cinematography.

“They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen,” he said while speaking with Collider. “We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Hamm later shared his personal feelings on being part of the iconic franchise.

“It’s a very strange experience but it’s been a wonderful experience as well. It’s basically getting the whole team back together. Unfortunately, [original director] Tony Scott is unavailable, but they’ve achieved a very similar vibe to the first one,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie I think it’s gonna’ be very interesting to watch. It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled to be released this year, but its premiere was pushed back and it will now debut on June 26, 2020.