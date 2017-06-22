New Details Come Out About Tom Cruise’s Reported Duality On Set Of 'Risky Business'

Young Tom Cruise was up to some Risky Business alright!

Before he was one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Cruise was a squeky-clean, 19-year-old actor filming his breakout hit. However, recent details have made it seem as though Cruise wasn't as innocent as he seemed.

Actor Curtis Armstrong, who co-starred in Risky Business, recently wrote a memoir, and he detailed some of his experiences on various movie sets. When it came to his work with Tom Cruise, the actor revealed that his co-star enjoyed a healthy balance of Bible study and blow jobs.

According to Armstrong, Cruise would never go out for drinks with the rest of the cast, even though he was invited. He would often claim that he had to get up early, and that he wanted to read the Bible before going to bed.

This didn't seem odd to anyone, given the fact that Cruise had a strict Catholic upbringing. However, Strong's memoir recalls one specific instance where he learned that not all was what it seemed.

"Returning late one night, I found three or four young girls — late teens, I suspect — lined up in the hall outside of Tom's room. I remember thinking, 'Tom's going to be really upset if these hot girls interfere with his Bible reading.' So I asked them, with all the stern gravitas of my 28 years, if there was something I could do to help them," Armstrong writes. "They just stared at me, and at that moment, Tom's door opened and another girl came out, adjusting her hair and taking off down the hall, while the first girl in line slipped into Tom's room.

"This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successfully juggle Bible study and blow jobs. I went to bed alone that night thinking it served me right for not being religious."

