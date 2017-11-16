Tom Cruise Eyeing Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Murders Film

Tom Cruise has reportedly met with Quentin Tarantino about starring in the director’s next film, which is said to focus on the year 1969 and the Manson Murders.

Cruise talked with the famed director about one of the two lead roles in the film, according to Deadline. These are only preliminary talks, with no final casting decisions being made until Tarantino finds a studio home for the movie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If cast, this would be Cruise’s first time collaborating with the Pulp Fiction director.

Tarantino also has reportedly roles in mind for Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Samuel L. Jackson. It’s unclear whether the Hateful Eight director wants all of the actors involved or just a combination of them.

Pitt and Jackson were rumored to be involved with the project early on, with Pitt reportedly eyed for a detective role.

Margot Robbie is also eyed to portray Sharon Tate, the late actress who was one of the Manson family’s nine murder victims.

The film will reportedly only feature a limited amount of Charles Manson. It will instead focus more on the events surrounding the notorious murders and the year of 1969.

It’s also said that all major studios except Disney are are looking to pick up the film, which will be Tarantino’s ninth. A final studio decision is predicted to be made before Thanksgiving.