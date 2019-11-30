Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clause’ Marathon: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The holiday season is in full swing, and that means you can catch some of your favorite Christmas and holiday-themed movies in the next month. That includes Tim Allen‘s The Santa Clause franchise — a lovably goofy series exploring the day-to-day life and mythos of Santa. There are a few times you can catch the movie on TV between now and Christmas.

The Santa Clause came out in 1994, and spawned two sequels in the years that followed. The franchise has its weak points, yet for better or worse a full generation grew up on the movies, so they are a must-see in many households this time of year.

Thankfully, they often play in marathon fashion, especially on The Walt Disney Company’s dedicated cable network Freeform. The network will air all three movies a few times between now and Christmas day.

The first will be this Saturday, Nov. 30, starting at 7:45 p.m. ET. It will be a late night, however, as The Santa Clause 2 does not begin until 9:50 p.m. ET, and then The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause starts at 11:55 p.m. ET.

Thankfully, the marathon starts all over again on Sunday afternoon, making it easier for early birds to watch the whole thing. The first movie starts at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the movies carry on consecutively until around 9 p.m. ET.

The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 2 play again back to back on Friday, Dec. 6 starting at 9:30 p.m., and then the next day all three movies start at 2:05 p.m. ET on Freeform. The third movie plays on its own that Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET, completing the trilogy for Friday night viewers.

The marathon starts all over again on Friday, Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m. ET, and then again on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7:45 p.m. ET. The next time you’ll see all three in one night is on Saturday, Dec. 21, though on that day The Santa Clause begins at 5:05 p.m. ET followed by the sequel, then Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas interrupts the trilogy before the third movie plays at 11:55 p.m. ET.

The trilogy plays consecutively again on Sunday, Dec. 22 starting at 10:15 a.m. ET — the last time it runs as a marathon before Christmas Day.

For those looking to catch The Santa Clause on their own time this holiday season, all three movies are streaming on Disney+ now. The movies are also available for Hulu Live subscribers, but not for the platform’s regular membership tiers.

If all else fails, you can buy or rent the whole trilogy digitally from the comfort of your home. Each of the movies are available starting at $2.99 on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and Vudu.

