'Thor' Star Addresses James Bond Rumors

As Daniel Craig prepares to bid James Bond farewell after No Time to Die, there has been plenty of speculation as to which actor will fill the role of 007 next. With actors like Idris Elba and Rege-Jean Page reportedly in the running for the next Bond, Tom Hiddleston, another usual suspect in the iconic role's casting, has spoken out about the rumors that have followed him for years.

"What can I say that you don’t already know?" Hiddleston told Empire in a new interview. "It’s interesting in itself that I’ve suddenly become very aware of what I’m saying, is it not? Because there’s something about what I’m saying that becomes the story. Not for you, but the world outside. Whatever I say, I’ve found, generated more questions."

He was far more able to discuss his return to the beloved Marvel character Loki, who will star in his own upcoming self-titled Disney+ series, coming to the streaming service on June 11. "The arc of Loki in Thor is very poignant and full of pathos," Hiddleston told the publication. "He begins that film as Thor’s brother, and Thor is heir to the throne. I think he genuinely loves his brother, but possibly has some deep jealousy or unspoken resentment about the favor that his elder brother has seen from his mother and father. Loki is awakening to his origins and birth, and that’s been withheld from him."

While Hiddleston might be busy in the Marvel world, Bridgerton's breakout star Page is rising higher on the speculative list for the next Bond after his shocking announcement that he would not be returning for Season 2 of the hit Netflix series, despite reports that he had been offered $500,000 an episode to return as a guest star for three to five episodes in the sophomore season of the romance series.

"The ride of a lifetime," Page wrote on Instagram April 2 to announce his exit. "It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

