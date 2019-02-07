Sam Elliott: ‘The Ranch’ Star Dishes on ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot’ Role

The Ranch star Sam Elliott recently dished on his new movie The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot, and shared what drew him to the role.

In the film, Elliot plays Calvin Barr, “a legendary American war veteran,” who is rumored to have been the man to kill Adolph Hitler. Barr is later “recruited to hunt a mythical creature,” believed to be the Bigfoot.

“First, I was intrigued by that crazing f—ing title,” the actor told EW of the film. “I mean, is this for real? You’re thinking it’s got to be a schlocky piece of something. It’s totally misrepresented [by the title] in some ways. I mean, it is about what the title is. It’s this guy who killed Hitler and then Bigfoot. An actor named Aidan [Turner] plays me as a young man, and he’s the one who takes out Hitler. But it’s really this story about this character.

“I have a feeling this film is going to resonate with a lot of people, because of the type of man this character is,” Elliott went on to say. “He’s a vet of World War II, you got to believe that he killed a lot of people beside Hitler, and he’s totally destroyed on some deep personal level. They would have called it ‘shellshocked’ back in his day, but it’s really PTSD. Yet he maintains this personal integrity and is kind of this gentle soul on some level. The things he speaks of are of value and the things he represents are of value.”

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot is written and directed by Robert D. Krzykowski, and co-stars Aidan Turner, Ron Livingston, Caitlin FitzGerald, Larry Miller, and Rizwan Manji.

During his interview, Elliott also said that he is “very optimistic that that movie’s going to find its audience. It’s the other side of the coin from A Star Is Born [for which he received a 2019 Oscar nomination]. It really is a character study with a lot of pulpy sh— thrown in, you know. But Bob Krzykowski wrote a brilliant script. He’s another one of those guys, like Bradley, who’s clearly going to be a brilliant filmmaker, he’s going to have a long career.”

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot opens in select theaters on Feb. 8.