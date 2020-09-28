'The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection' Coming Soon, Jesus Actor Jim Caviezel Says

✖

The Passion of the Christ is finally getting the sequel that producers have been developing for many years, according to the film's star. In a new interview Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in the movie, stated that follow-up is "coming," and that it will be titled The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. Additionally, while speaking to Breitbart News, Caviezel confirmed that Mel Gibson is involved with the project.

"Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft," Caviezel revealed. "It’s coming. It’s called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. It’s going to be the biggest film in world history." Gibson co-wrote and directed 2004's The Passion of the Christ, which tells the story of the 12 hours prior, and leading up, to Jesus' death, as it is told in the Bible. The film made $622.3 million on a budget of $30 million. Currently, it is the highest-grossing Christian film of all time. It was nominated for three Academy Awards in 2005 — Best Makeup, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score — and won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Motion Picture Drama. As the title implies, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection will focus on the biblical-told resurrection of Jesus.

In the interview, Caviezel was also asked about the alleged blacklisting he faced after the film was released, which was supposedly "politically-driven." The actor explained that he "had no choice" but to "defend" his faith, in the wake of the film's release. "I had to fight to survive. The film exploded," he added. "It was off the charts."

Caviezel continued, "You’d think, ‘Oh, you’re going to work a lot.’ No, I didn’t. I was no longer on the studio list. That was gone. … Because of what I do as an actor — that’s my skill — it was given to me from God. I didn’t give it to myself, but it’s something in which I have a great range. … I really felt that faith was much bigger than the industry and Hollywood, and bigger than the Republican or Democratic Party or any of that."

Back in March, Caviezel spoke with Fox News about his role, as well as what he perceived as hostility towards Christian-based films. "It’s so imperative in this time. These films can’t be made now. The films they make are Marvel Comics movies. You’ll see Superman," he said at the time. "You won’t see Jesus. I got to play the greatest superhero there ever was."