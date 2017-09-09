A Danger Lurks Underneath in New ‘The Lodgers’ Clip

Thanks to films like The Conjuring and Annabelle, audiences are primed to enjoy classic tales of haunted houses, which means The Lodgers will be right up their alley. Leaning far more into a foreboding atmosphere than guts and gore, an ominous presence exists throughout the film, a taste of which you can get in the clip above.

The film follows orphaned twins Edward and Rachel who share a crumbling manor in 1920s rural Ireland. But they are not alone. They share the house with unseen entities who control them with three absolute rules. As separate fates draw them apart, the twins must face the terrible truth about their family’s ghostly tormentors.

The Lodgers comes from director Bryan O’Malley, who previously gave audiences the supernatural thriller Let Us Prey. The film stars Charlotte Vega ([REC] 3: Genesis), Bill Milner (X:Men: First Class), David Bradley (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) and Eugene Simon (Game of Thrones).

The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, with The Hollywood Reporter explaining, “While the Loftus Hall location provides the preponderance of the film’s creepy atmospherics, O’Malley capitalizes on the setting with moody blue-grey lighting and nimble camerawork, as well as sometimes overwhelmingly portentous sound design and an expressive score.”

Far more similar in tone and atmosphere to gothic stories like The Woman in Black, The Orphanage, or The Others, the horror film is sure to send chills down your spine, no matter how warm you might be while watching it.

Having just premiered at TIFF, the film doesn’t have a release date yet, but it is definitely a film we’ll be keeping our eyes on.