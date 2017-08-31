‘The Houses October Built 2’ Trailer Takes You on a Terrifying Journey

Creating new narratives that effectively make use of the “found footage” format of horror filmmaking has proven increasingly difficult over the years, with 2014’s The Houses October Built being one of the most effective uses of the structure. That film’s sequel, The Houses October Built 2, has just gotten a trailer, which you can watch above.

In the sequel, “Recovering from the trauma of being kidnapped last Halloween by the Blue Skeleton – a group who take ‘extreme haunt’ to another level – five friends decide they must face their fears in order to move on. Heading back out on the road to visit more haunted house attractions, signs of the Blue Skeleton start appearing again and a new terror begins…”

Massive haunted attractions like Knott’s Scary Farm or Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights grow bigger and better every year, with fervent fans flocking to the attractions annually, allowing the experiences to grow even larger.

While these large attractions might suffice the fair weather horror fan, some prefer to step away from the beaten path, hoping to discover what horrors await them when exploring haunted attractions in more rural areas. This was the premise behind the original film, which proved quite effective, leading to a natural escalation of the concept in its sequel.

The real kicker is that haunted attractions like these actually exist in the real world, much like San Diego’s McKamey Manor. The experience lasts over eight hours and is recommended to experience all alone, although the attraction does allow you to endure the event with a partner.

To even be considered to partake on the journey, you must provide a doctor’s letter “stating you are physically and mentally cleared to participate in McKamey Manor” as well as undergo a background check and Skype interview, per the attraction’s site.

The Houses October Built 2 will be unleashed on September 22.