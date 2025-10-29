‘The Crown’ Star Claire Foy Lands Role in New Movie

One Netflix star will soon be in theaters.

Claire Foy, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s award-winning historical drama The Crown, was just cast in Ink, a biopic about the rise of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

The film is based on the Tony-nominated play written by Olivier-winning playwright James Graham, who also wrote the film’s screenplay. She will star alongside Jack O’Connell and Guy Pearce. Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, 28 Years Later) will direct.

Pearce will play Murdoch in the film, O’Connell will play Larry Lamb—who edited the British tabloid publication The Sun when Murdoch bought it in 1969—and Foy will play an ambitious editor.

The film will shoot in October.

Director Danny Boyle has a bit of a hot hand right now after returning from his directing hiatus to shoot 28 Years Later, a sequel to the 2002 zombie horror film 28 Days Later that ended up being better than anyone would’ve predicted. It was so successful that two sequels are already in the works, with the first, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, releasing in January of next year.

Foy, meanwhile, has had a relatively quiet career since her two-time Emmy-winning appearance in The Crown. She starred in the drama Women Talking in 2022 and the gay romance All of Us Strangers in 2023, but has been dormant otherwise.

However, she’s starring in the upcoming films Savage House and The Magic Faraway Tree in addition to Ink, so don’t expect her to go away anytime soon despite the hiatus.