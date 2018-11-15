10 Things You Never Knew About the ‘Terminator’ Movies

The Terminator films are nothing if not iconic achievements in cinema, but there are many things about the franchise that fans may not know.

For example, throughout the entirety of Terminator 2, Arnold Schwarzenegger only says about 700 words. He was paid $15 million for the film, which means that each word cost the studio roughly $21,429.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also, Schwarzenegger’s Expendables co-star Terry Crews originally had a big role in Terminator: Salvation, but it was all cut before the film was released.

Below, you’ll find a list of more surprising facts and secrets about the Terminator films, as originally shared by Ranker. Scroll down to check them out!

That T2 Helicopter Chase Scene Almost Didn’t Happen

That insane helicopter chase in T2, to this day, is a spectacle to behold. Mostly because it was real. Surprisingly, it almost didn’t happen though.

The part of the chase where the chopper flies under the overpass was deemed too dangerous by the crew and they refused to shoot it.

So, Pilot Charles A. Tamburro and James Cameron did it themselves, with Tamburro executing the stun and Cameron running the camera on his own to capture the now-iconic action sequence.

Schwarzenegger + Cameron = BFF’s 4ever

That helicopter stunt isn’t the only thing that almost never happened, as T3: Rise of the Machines nearly didn’t either.

The reason? Schwarzenegger and Cameron were such good friends, that for years the actor was unwilling to do another Terminator film without the director.

Finally, Cameron talked some sense into Schwarzenegger by reportedly telling him, “Just do it, and ask for a s—load of money.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Supposed To Play A Different Role

Believe it or not, Arnold Schwarzenegger was actually considered for a completely different role in the first Terminator film. Reportedly, the studio wanted Schwarzenegger to play Kyle Reese in The Terminator, and the actor himself also had hopes of taking on the role.

James Cameron was not sold on the idea, however, and instead asserted that Schwarzenegger would be better for the role of the Terminator.

Which brings us to another interesting fact…

Mel Gibson: Terminator

Before Arnold Schwarzenegger was in the mix, producers wanted Mad Max star Mel Gibson to play the Terminator. Gibson was not interested in the role, reportedly, and so he turned it down.

Surprisingly, OJ Simpson was also considered for the role, but ultimately it was decided at the time that he was “too likable” to be believable as a killer.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day Broke Budget Records

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is widely considered to be the greatest action film of all-time, and when it came out it was also the most expensive film of all-time.

The film cost between $94–102 million to make, but it went on to earn $523.7 million at the box office.

James Cameron broke his budget record a few more times with True Lies (1994), Titanic (1997), and Avatar (2009).

Kyle Reese and John Connor: A Father and Son Divided

The whole Terminator franchise is built upon the idea that John Conner — the savior of humanity in a post-apocalyptic Earth — is the son of his protege Kyle Reese who goes back in time and impregnates John’s mother Sara Conner.

Interestingly, though, the two characters did not appear on-screen together until Terminator Salvation in 2009. In that film, John Conner was played by Christian Bale and Kyle Reese was played by the late Anton Yelchin.

“I’ll Come Back”

The Terminator’s classic line, “I’ll be back,” is not just one of the most quotable lines from that franchise, it’s maybe then most quoted film line of all-time (tied with, “Hasta la vista, baby.”)

In the script for 1984’s The Terminator, however, the line was actually written as, “I’ll come back.” Thankfully it was changed, because that just doesn’t have the same ring.

Rebel Yell-1000

If you thought that Mel Gibson or OJ Simpson as the Terminator would have been bizarre, then you may also be surprised to find out that ’80s rock star Billy Idol very nearly played the T-1000 in Terminator 2.

Before actor Robert Patrick was cast in the part, Idol was all set to play the role.

A turn of back luck changed all that, as Idol had to drop out of the part after suffering injuries during a motorcycle accident.