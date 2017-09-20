Linda Hamilton Returning to the ‘Terminator’ Franchise

Terminator is on its way back to the big screen, and its bringing the franchise’s biggest heroine along for the ride.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Linda Hamilton, who played Sarah Connor in the first two Terminator films, will be re-joining the series in the upcoming installment. This will mark a major Terminator reunion, as Hamilton joins Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Cameron in working on the new film. The three haven’t worked together in over 25 years, since Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron made the announcement of Hamilton’s return at a private event this week.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” Cameron said.

Cameron added that Hamilton’s turn as Sarah Connor can once again provide a groundbreaking role for women in Hollywood.

“There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women,” he said.

Cameron will be serving as the producer of the new Terminator film, and Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller is on board to direct. After finishing the story, the duo created a writers room consisting of David Goyer, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman and Justin Rhodes.

As mentioned, Schwarzenegger is also slated to appear in the film, though it isn’t as much of a return for him. The actor starred in 2015’s Terminator: Genysis.

