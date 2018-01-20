New ‘Super Troopers 2’ Red Band Trailer Released

Thorny, Mac, Rabbit, Foster, and Farva are back in a brand new red-band trailer for Super Troopers 2.

This time around the guys are heading north of the border and seeing what law enforcement life is like from the perspective of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

You’ll have to pardon their French… Canadian, as the new trailer is full of hilariously foul-mouthed jokes along with wacky shenanigans.

Directed and co-written by Jay Chandrasekhar, Super Troopers 2 once again stars Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske.

Joining the boys back in action is their trustee Captain John O’Hagen, once again played by the legendary Brian Cox, Marisa Coughlan who returns as Officer Ursula Hanson, and Lynda Carter who plays as Vermont Gov. Jessman.

Fans will also be glad to hear that comedian Jim Gaffigan is returning to the new film, though it is hard to imagine that anything could top the “meow” scene he was in with the Broken Lizard guys in the original film.

Newcomers to the film include Rob Lowe as Guy Le Franc, “a former hockey player and the current mayor of a Canadian border town near Quebec,” and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Genevieve Aubois, “a French/Canadian cultural attaché focused on relations with the U.S.”

The film also enlists the comedic talents of Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca), Tyler Labine (Deadbeat), and Will Sasso (MADtv) as Canadian Mounties. Interestingly, MacArthur is the only one of the three who is not actually from Canada.

The premise of Super Troopers 2 sees the team “set up a new highway patrol station as the United States and Canada dispute the location of the border.”

Initially, the plan for the sequel was to actually make a prequel and go back to the 1970s. Over the years, the idea changed but the new direction has been the plan for nearly a decade, as in 2009 Soter spoke about the plot of the sequel involving the guys becoming Mounties.

Super Troopers 2 is scheduled to land in theatres on April 20, 2018, which leave fans plenty of time to dust off their Super Troopers DVD and revisit the comedy classic before tickets go on sale for the sequel.