Stephen King’s ‘Suffer The Little Children’ Movie In the Works

After the success of the IT movie, it seems that the Stephen King brand is once again red-hot in Hollywood, and one of King’s properties that we’ll next see on the big screen is Suffer The Little Children, a short story from the author’s Nightmares & Dreamscapes story collection.

Deadline reports that writer-director Sean Carter is going to helm Suffer The Little Children; Carter’s debut horror-thriller film, Keep Watching, is slated to hit theaters this year, starring Bella Thorne and The Walking Dead‘s Chandler Riggs.

Suffer the Little Children is a psychological thriller/horror story about a recently divorced school teacher who begins to suspect that her young students are being secretly transformed into some king of sinister hive of monsters. As bodies start to pile up all around town, the teacher tries to distinguish if the kids’ monstrous nature is real, or just a figment of her unraveling mind.

Sean Carter addressed his new directorial job, stating that:

“The Stephen King aesthetic has been imprinted into my psyche since I was a teenager, and Suffer the Little Children fits right into that classic King paradigm: a tragically flawed lead character put into a shockingly unimaginable scenario. It’s a tiny peek into a mythology that I can’t wait to expand into a full-length movie.”

IT is in theaters now; we’ll keep you updated about the development of the Suffer The Little Children movie.