Stephen King’s 'It' Movie Likely Leaving Out Book’s Most Controversial Sex Scene

Fans of Stephen King's It enjoyed a major sigh of relief this week, as the film was officially rated R by the MPAA, solidifying the horrors it will contain.

However, when you look closely at the reasons why the movie was given that rating, it seems as though one of the most controversial scenes in the original book is being left out.

It was rated R for "violence/horror, bloody images, and for language." Nothing in the description hinted that there would be any sexual acts.

If you recall, the original book contained a horrifying scene in which all of the adolescent boys decided they needed to lose their virginity while in the sewer. They each took turns having sex with the same girl, solidifying their manhood.

The made-for-TV It movie that was released in 1990 obviously omitted the scene, but fans wondered whether or not it would appear in the new film. The R-rating had some people believing that the scene would find its way into the movie.

There has been no official word from the studio about the sex scene, but the rating seems like enough to ensure it didn't make the cut. Not all sex scenes sway the rating, especially if there isn't nudity. However, when it involves children or teenagers, it usually shows up in the rating description.

The movie will likely stay true to most of the book, but we can be thankful this insane sequence won't be featured.

