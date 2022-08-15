'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Movie Release Date Revealed

The upcoming movie from the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise just revealed its release date. Paramount Pictures recently announced that Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will open in theatres on Dec. 20, 2024. The announcement comes as Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was released in theatres earlier this year and grossed $402 million at the worldwide box office.

The interesting thing about the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 release date is it will likely face some big competition. Avatar 3 is set to hit theatres on the same day as the third Sonic The Hedgehog film. However, the film's release date has been delayed several times with the original release date being in 2015. Avatar 2 (officially called Avatar: The Way of Water) will hit theatres on Dec. 16, 2022.

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is based on the video game series of the same name. The second film saw the introduction of Tails and Knuckles who are major characters in the video games like Sonic. At the end of the second film, moviegoers were teased with the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog. In an interview with The Playlist, Ben Schwartz, who has voiced Sonic in both films, revealed what fans can expect from the third movie.

"For [Sonic 2], we blew it out so much, and for 3, it's going to be bananas, it's going to be crazy! I can't wait," Schwartz said. Shadow first appeared in the video game Sonic Adventure 2 in 2001 and was loved by fans, which led to the character being in future video games, comics and TV shows. Pat Casey who co-wrote the script for both Sonic films talked about Shadow on The GHZ Podcast.

"He's a match for Sonic, but like with such a different personality," Case said, per Murphy's Multiverse. "And not like Knuckles, who is sort of mislead. Shadow is driven by anger and revenge, you know? I almost feel like Sonic, when he encounters Shadow, he's like: "Well, I'll just teach him about the power of friendship like with Knuckles, bada bing bada boom," but that not going to work on Shadow, you know? This is like, Sonic's never had to deal with someone as emotionally damaged as Shadow but he has with Robotnik."