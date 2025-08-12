‘Shrek 5’ Hit With Huge Delay, No Longer Releasing in 2026

The years start coming and they don’t stop coming, but Shrek 5 will take a few more years.

Universal announced today that the release date for the upcoming Shrek sequel from DreamWorks Animation will now move from December 23, 2026 to June 30, 2027.

According to Deadline, the move came after Universal decided Shrek 5 is more of a summer movie than a Christmas movie, as the last four films have all been released in the summertime.

The release of the fifth film will mark 17 years since everyone’s favorite green ogre appeared on screen, after 2010’s Shrek Forever After.

Corresponding to the release date change, an untitled and unannounced movie from Illumination (said to be an “event movie”) will now release on April 16, 2027 after being previously marked for June 30, when Shrek 5 will now release. Illumination Entertainment is known for franchises like Despicable Me, Minions, Sing, and The Secret Life of Pets, so a new entry in one of those franchises is a safe bet.

We know very little about Shrek 5 as it stands. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are all returning to voice Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona. Earlier this year, it was announced that Zendaya will play Shrek and Fiona’s daughter.

Shrek is one of the biggest franchises on the planet, despite not having a new entry for almost 20 years. The first four movies grossed nearly $3 billion at the box office, there’s a touring stage show based on the movies, a musical based on Shrek earned eight Tony nominations, and several Universal Studios parks across the globe have specially designed sections of the park made to look like the films.