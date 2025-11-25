Scarlett Johansson to Star in New ‘Exorcist’ Movie

In a surprising move, an A-list star is set to headline the cast of the upcoming reboot of The Exorcist.

Two-time Oscar-nominee Scarlett Johansson will star in the next Exorcist film, which will be written and directed by Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a statement, Flanagan expressed his joy to have such a major name join his new take on one of horror’s most famous franchises.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan said.

It’s the first real horror role in Johansson’s three-decade career. It’s no secret why any studio would want her leading a new franchise—she’s the highest-grossing actress of all time, and recently just helped relaunch the Jurassic Park franchise this past summer with Jurassic World: Rebirth, which grossed over $850 million worldwide.

If you’re surprised to see another Exorcist reboot, or thinking ‘didn’t they just do that?’, you’re not alone. Production studio Blumhouse released another reboot, The Exorcist: Believer, in 2023. It underperformed critically and commercially, and the film’s director David Gordon Green (who helmed the most recent Halloween movies) dropped out of plans for any future Exorcist titles, leaving the studio to once again reboot the franchise.

Johansson will next be seen opposite Sam Rockwell in Ray Gunn, a science-fiction comedy neo-noir from The Incredibles director Brad Bird.