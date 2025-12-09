Ryan Reynolds Working on Reboot of Classic Clint Eastwood Movie

A classic Oscar-nominated film starring Clint Eastwood will soon be remade by one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Ryan Reynolds will produce and star in a remake of Michael Cimino’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, a 1974 action-comedy that released to rave reviews thanks to standout performances from Eastwood, Jeff Bridges, and Gary Busey. Bridges was later nominated for Best Supporting Actor at that year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Shane Reid, who previously collaborated with Reynolds as the primary editor of the superhero flick Deadpool & Wolverine, will make his directorial debut with the film.

Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson, who wrote the fourth season of FX’s anthology crime drama Fargo, will pen the script. That season starred Chris Rock as the head of a Southern crime syndicate who becomes involved with the Kansas City Mafia from the other seasons.

The original Thunderbolt and Lightfoot was Cimino’s directorial debut. He went on to become extremely famous thanks to his films The Deer Hunter, a classic war drama which won five Oscars including Best Picture, and Heaven’s Gate, a divisive Western film known as one of the biggest box-office bombs of all time.

Reynolds will next be seen on the big screen in Warner Bros’ Animal Friends, a hybrid live-action animated film about two fugitive animals who make a cross-country trek across America while trying not to get caught by rangers. Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, Aubrey Plaza, and Addison Rae will also star.