Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Accidentally Ripped Her Skirt Filming 'Murder Mystery 2'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler had a blast filming a bedroom scene for their upcoming Netflix film Murder Mystery 2. In the sequel of their hit 2019 film, which premieres Friday on the streamer, Sandler and Aniston reprise their roles as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz, who four years after the first film are now "full-time detectives struggling to get their private-eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island."

During the drama, Sandler and Aniston's characters find themselves rolling around on the bed in their apartment, which led to a hilarious on-set moment the acting duo recalled in an interview with MovieWeb. "When I would dive into the bed and roll on you and I caught your dress one time. I caught something," Sandler recalled. Aniston chimed in, "We had this big bed in the movie, where it's the biggest bed in the world, and we'd get on, and we'd roll off of it. And Adam kept rolling onto me."

Sandler said the Friends star then got up and loosened her costume, as Aniston jumped in to tell Sandler, "You ripped my skirt. You took my skirt off." The Grownups star continued, "The skirt came off and Aniston ran around, skirtless." Aniston laughed as she reiterated in a high-pitched voice, "He took my skirt off."

Aniston and Sandler have now co-starred in three films together, appearing in Just Go With It in 2011 before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery in 2019 and returning for its sequel, Murder Mystery 2, on March 31. The two have built quite the friendship over the years, with Aniston telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Tuesday that she does "very much love to take care of" the comedian on the set of their films together.

"He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry to call you out on national television Adam, but you have to know this," she said, revealing to Fallon that she likes to make her co-star smoothies while filming together. "And [Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler]'s like, 'Thanks, it lasted a minute,'" Aniston teased.