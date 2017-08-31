New ‘Realive’ Trailer Awakens Evil

While the SYFY network has a reputation for giving audiences compelling science fiction series and entertaining B-movies that pit a variety of mythical creatures against one another, the network is also bringing audiences the all-new feature film Realive. You can check out the trailer below!

Realive is only the most recent expansion of the SYFY brand, who has been exploring various areas of genre entertainment. While the network always finds success with films like the Sharknado franchise, horror and science fiction fans are now turning to the network for compelling and thought-provoking content.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Premiering this fall will be the second season of Channel Zero, the horror series inspired by various creepypasta stories from around the internet. Last year’s “Candle Cove” storyline combined surreal imagery with a horrific narrative to shock and terrify its viewers.

The network also recently penned a deal with horror icon John Carpenter to adapt his Tales for a Halloween Night series of graphic novels into a TV show.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

In Realive, Marc Jarvis (Tom Hughes) is diagnosed with a disease and given a short time to live. Unable to accept his own end, he decides to freeze his body. 60 years later, in the year 2084, he becomes the first cryogenically frozen man to be revived in history. Marc discovers a startling future, but the biggest surprise is that his past has accompanied him in unexpected ways.

The film is written and directed by Mateo Gil (Vanilla Sky, The Sea Inside). The cast includes Tom Hughes (About Time, London Town), Charlotte Le Bon (The Walk, The Hundred-Foot Journey), Oona Chaplin (Taboo, Game of Thrones) and Barry Ward (The Fall, The Journey). Realive premiered at the 2016 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal followed by official selections of the FrightFest Film Festival in the U.K. and Sitges International Film Festival in Spain.

Realive hits theaters on September 29 and VOD and Digital HD on October 3.