Quentin Tarantino Reveals What New Movie Will Be About

Quentin Tarantino has teased what his ninth feature film will be about.

At a post-screening brunch for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, the director told IndieWire‘s Anne Thompson that his penultimate feature film will focus on 1969 as a whole, rather than just one specific event. “It’s not Charles Manson, it’s 1969.”

It was previously reported that the film would take on the famous murder spree that shook the nation on the night of August 8, 1969 when cult leader Charles Manson led his family in the brutal slayings of seven individuals, including a pregnant Sharon Tate.

While the project may be more of a period piece that shares the focus between other notable events of the time, such as the moon landing, Richard Nixon being sworn in as the 37th President of the United States, Woodstock, and the Stonewall Riots, it’s still likely that the Manson family murders will be featured. It has already been rumored that Margot Robbie will star as Sharon Tate.

The writer-director also said that he is looking for a new distributor for his film. Following the accusations made against Harvey Weinstein, Tarantino distanced himself from the Hollywood big-name and his production company.

“It’s a level playing field,” he said of who might be his new distribution partner. “I don’t know.”

Tarantino finished the script for the upcoming film about five months ago and has met with five studios to discuss worldwide distribution for the movie. Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio are rumored to be starring in the film, which is said to begin production early in 2018.