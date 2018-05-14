Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime Movie Wrecked on Social Media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story may be the thing of fairytales, but Lifetime’s portrayal of it in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance did not earn the mark of approval from the kings and queens of Twitter.

Less than a week ahead of the highly anticipated royal wedding, Lifetime premiered their own highly anticipated royal movie: Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Meant to woo fans off their feet and prepare them for the royal nuptials on May 19, the love story biopic left many scrambling to social media to share their less than stellar opinions.

“I’m all about a good Lifetime movie, but this A Royal Romance movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is soooo over the top. I’m actually embarrassed for them,” one Twitter user wrote.

I am all about a good @lifetimetv movie, but this #ARoyalRomance movie about #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle is soooo over the top. I’m actually embarrassed for them. So bad. #RoyalWedding — ~Coley~ (@coley716) May 14, 2018

Social media users seemed to take issue with the movie right from the beginning, dragging it on social media for how over the top it was, even in its opening scenes.

The movie, premiering Sunday night, opened with scenes spliced together, including Prince Harry with his late mother, Princess Diana, her funeral, and a short scene of Prince Harry and Prince William on a safari with their father, Prince Charles. In one of the more bizarre moments of the film, a lion is used to symbolize Princess Diana.

“Was a bad cgi-ed lion really the most important part about this story that lifetime had to blow half the budget on it,” one viewer questioned.

Was a bad cgi-ed lion really the most important part about this story that lifetime had to blow half the budget on it #ARoyalRomance — Brie (@cutebookworm10) May 14, 2018

“Ohhhh, okaaaay. So the lion at the beginning was Princess Diana in animal-spirit form. And Charles almost shot it, which seems about right,” wrote another.

Ohhhh, okaaaay. So the lion at the beginning was Princess Diana in animal-spirit form. And Charles almost shot it, which seems about right. #ARoyalRomance — Shut up, BRENDA (@amber_lcarter) May 14, 2018

However, others took issue with the way in which Prince William and Kate Middleton were portrayed. Some accused the film of portraying Middleton, played by Laura Mitchell, as robotic, while others claimed that the Lifetime movie made their relationship seem strained.

“Is anyone else completely bothered that they are doing William and Kate like that? They’re making Kate seem awful and robotic and making it seem like they have a strained marriage,” one Twitter user commented.

Is anyone else completely bothered that they are doing William and Kate like that? They’re making Kate seem awful and robotic and making it seem like they have a strained marriage. #ARoyalRomance — The Petty Mess (@ThePettyMess_) May 14, 2018

Some even came to Middleton’s defense, with one person writing, “I know this is only a movie, but I highly doubt that Kate is this stuck up. She went through an equally amount of chaos with the press for the majority of her adult life.”

I know this is only a movie, but I highly doubt that Kate is this stuck up. She went through an equally amount of chaos with the press for the majority of her adult life. #ARoyalRomance — Angela Dawn (@AngelaDawn623) May 14, 2018

Despite the critical opinions, the movie did still win over some, making them all the more eager to watch the royal couple walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel.

The movie was hella adorable! It makes me more excited for the wedding! 😭😭😭😭 #ARoyalRomance #HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/s8slNbrfuu — 𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕙 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 💓 (@RealKDPFan4Eva) May 14, 2018

Fans will be able to catch the real royal wedding on May 19 by tuning into NBC’s Today, PBS, ABC, CBS and BBC America.