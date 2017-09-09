Long-Awaited ‘Poughkeepsie Tapes’ Blu-ray Details Unveiled

One of the most horrifying and underseen horror movies of the ’00s, The Poughkeepsie Tapes, is coming to Blu-ray this fall. What makes this news so exciting is that the Blu-ray, released by Shout Factory, is the first time the film will be available on physical media after premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2007.

In the film, a serial killer terrorized upstate New York throughout the ’90s. After a decade-long crime spree conducted largely under the radar of law enforcement, the killer left behind the most disturbing collection of evidence homicide detectives had even seen – hundreds of homemade videotapes that chronicled the stalking, abduction, murder and disposal of his victims.

Unlike other “found footage” movies, The Poughkeepsie Tapes takes a faux-documentary approach, examining these horrific tapes at length: what they reveal about the killer, why they were made and how FBI profilers have used them to better understand violent, psychopathic behavior. The Poughkeepsie Tapes combines interviews surrounding the devastating impact of the “Water Street Butcher,” with shocking footage from the tapes themselves.

Considering the reception and buzz about The Poughkeepsie Tapes, what makes the film so fascinating is the legacy that has developed around it. Following its premiere, horror fans were primed for its release, even earning a trailer ahead of the Stephen King adaptation The Mist.

Weeks before release, however, the film was pulled from wide release and shelved indefinitely.

In the ten years since its release, the filmmakers have given us Quarantine, As Above, So Below, and the M. Night Shyamalan film Devil.

Another development in the last ten years has been the accessibility of independent horror movies through VOD markets. Formerly, horror movies would either be released theatrically or in the straight-to-video market, but thanks to streaming services and the rise of Video-on-Demand services, independent horror has found a new niche platform to reach more fans.

The Poughkeepsie Tapes will hit Blu-ray and DVD on October 10.