New ‘Police Academy’ Movie in the Works, Steve Guttenberg Says

Fans of the Police Academy franchise will be excited to hear that series star Steve Guttenberg says a new movie is in the works.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked about the possibility of a new entry into the series, Guttenberg confirmed that it was on the horizon.

“Adam , the next Police Academy is coming,” the actor tweeted, adding there are “no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied!”

A number of fans have shared their excitement about the news on Twitter, with one saying they are “seriously looking forward to the next police academy film.”

“Is it Commandant Mahoney,” someone else asked, inquiring if Guttenberg’s character will have received a promotion in the nearly-25 years since the last Police Academy film.

That last film in the series was Police Academy: Mission to Moscow, and it was released in 1994.

The first Police Academy opened in theaters on March 23, 1984 and was met with a massive positive response from audiences — raking in $155 million on a budget of less than $5 million — even though critics were mostly split on it.

For the next five years, a new Police Academy film was released every year, with the iconic run ending with 1989’s Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. It would be five years before fans got another one (Police Academy: Mission to Moscow).

In the early 2000s, rumors began swirling that a new film was being discussed, with series creator Paul Maslansky confirmed that he was actively involved with plans.

“I felt it was time to start again,” he said at the time. “I saw that Starsky & Hutch and a number of other revivals were doing really well. Police Academy has such a great history, so I thought, ‘Why not?’ “

Over the course of the next several years, a number of plans for an eighth film have emerged, with Guttenberg being heavily involved and even reported to be directing it at one point.

There is no confirmation as to what the plot of the next Police Academy film might be but, in addition to Guttenberg, a number of the series’ original stars are still around — including Michael Winslow, Bob Goldthwait, and Leslie Easterbrook — so hopefully fans will get to see the gang getting back together.