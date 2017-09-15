Pennywise and Freddy Krueger Come Face to Face for James Corden

Pennywise the clown might be a well-known figure in horror thanks to his appearance in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of IT, but this past weekend’s adaptation of the story has solidified his presence as one of the most iconic horror villains of the 21st century. While the below sketch is far from canon, The Late Late Show brought together Pennywise and Freddy Krueger to duel for the fate of a computer.

Any number of horror villains could have stepped in to fill the role of Freddy in the sketch, but what makes the gag even funnier is the knowledge that there were talks of actually bringing the A Nightmare on Elm Street villain into IT.

During a recent interview with Ain’t It Cool News, director Andy Muschietti addressed the rumors that he would bring in the slasher and why he ultimately nixed the idea.

“Obviously we considered that for a bit, but I wasn’t too interested in bringing Freddy Krueger into the mix,” the director explained. “I love the story and I love how Stephen King basically makes a portrait of childhood in the ’50s. He’s very genuine when he brings all the Universal Monsters to the repertoire of incarnation because that’s what kids were afraid of.”

The original story was set in the ’50s, as opposed to the ’80s in the new film, with the original story involving brief appearances of iconic horror movie villains like the Universal Monsters.

“It would be a natural path to try to recreate that in the ’80s, but I really wasn’t too crazy about bringing stuff like Freddy Krueger into the story. I thought it was a bit too meta with New Line [Cinema] involved in the film. It’s distracting and it didn’t feel right, for some reason,” Muschietti confessed.

IT is in theaters now.

