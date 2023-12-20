Peek Inside the 'Christmas Story'-Inspired Bar You Can Visit This Holiday Season

24 Hours of A Christmas Story is almost here, but there's a bar inspired by the Christmas classic that fans can now visit. From now through Jan. 8, Hidden Bar in Downtown Nashville will be able to transport fans 21 and older "to Ralphie's holiday expewrieince with endless 'Oval-tinis' and festive bitees inspired by the timeless classic that makes every year feel cheerful. The bar will surely make people feel like they are on Cleveland Street in Indiana in the 1940s, but hopefully they don't shoot their eye out.

The bar is open seven days a week, and times can be found on the official website. Nash Today shared a video of the pop-up on Instagram, and even just watching it will have you feeling totally immersed. From the iconic leg lamp to a recreation of the flag pole scene, complete with a Chinese Christmas dinner, the pink bunny suit or "Pink Nightmare," Ralphie's school paper with "You'll shoot your eye out" written on it and much, much more, it will be like you are really in A Christmas Story.

Prior to A Christmas Story, Hidden Bar did a pop-up of another popular movie, but one that is pretty different from the festive favorite. For Halloween, the bar did The Shining for two months up until Halloween. With themed drinks and food, fans were able to pretend they were at The Overlook, with the creepy twins, "Redrum" on the door, the Gold Room, and much, much more. Just like a lot of people, Hidden Bar was quick to switch into the Christmas spirit once Nov. 1 hit. It's a good thing, though, because A Christmas Story still remains a favorite today.

Releasing in 1983, A Christmas Story takes place in 1940 Indiana as 9-year-old boy Ralphie just wants a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas. However, everyone keeps telling him he'll shoot his eye out. Since 2004, TBS has aired the annual "24 Hours of A Christmas Story" event, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve until 8 p.m. ET Christmas Day. Of course, the film will once again be getting its 24 hours this year, and it doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.

Those in the Nashville area for the holidays will want to check out the Christmas Story pop-up bar at Hidden Bar at Noelle in Downtown Nashville through Jan. 8. If you aren't able to swing by, aside from its 24-hour marathon, the film and its 2022 sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, are also streaming on Max.