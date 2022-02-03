‘Moonfall’ Star Patrick Wilson Reveals Which Scenes Were the ‘Most Fun’ Filming (Exclusive)

Moonfall is set to hit theatres on Friday, Feb. 4 and features an all-star cast including Halle Berry, John Bradley and Patrick Wilson. All three team up to travel to space in an effort to save the world as the moon is crashing into it. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Wilson and his co-stars, who revealed the best experience while filming the new movie.

“Those scenes in the cockpit were probably the most fun because they were the only times we got to take our masks off and actually see each other,” Wilson exclusively told PopCulture. Moonfall was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic before vaccines rolled out. This meant that Wilson couldn’t be with his castmates as much as he normally would on a movie set.

But that’s why Wilson enjoyed the time he spent with Berry and Bradley while filming the scenes when they were in space. “Because we shot this in 2020, as you can imagine, and it was a much different world then,” Wilson said. “So anytime they would yell, ‘Cut,’ and we had to leave the set, we would go off into our little corners and quadrants with things up, and you just sat in your own little bubble by yourself. So, we actually really loved being able to be in the cockpit, because it was the only time we could actually just hang out. Because once you got all strapped in, they weren’t going to unstrap you for the next take.”

Despite all the protocols in place, Wilson loved working with Berry and Bradley because of their personalities. “It was an absolute blast,” Wilson said. “They both are obviously so different, but such fun. It was a fun, eclectic group of people. Especially, the scenes with Halle and I, we were able to really spar and go back and forth, and that takes a tremendous amount of trust. And because we didn’t know each other very well, it was like an instant relationship. You just have to dive in. Luckily, we both were gamers and she was just incredible to work with.”

Moonfall also stars Michael Pena, Kelly Yu, Charlie Plummer and Donald Sutherland. The film is directed by Roland Emmerich who also is responsible for Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012 and Midway.