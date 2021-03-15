Oscars Snub Delroy Lindo, and 'Da 5 Bloods' Fans Think It's a Crime

The 2021 Oscar nominations were announced on Monday, and many movie fans were baffled the Delroy Lindo was not nominated for Da 5 Bloods. Lindo played the character Paul in the Netflix original film, which was lauded as a career highlight for him, his co-stars and director Spike Lee last year. Some are accusing the Academy of a racist bias over the snub.

Lindo gave an incredibly compelling performance as Paul, a Vietnam War veteran with unresolved trauma in Da 5 Bloods. The movie followed a squad of Black soldiers who referred to themselves as "Bloods" in the Vietnam War. In the split timeline, the actors played young versions of themselves in the war and older versions of themselves revisiting Vietnam afterwards. They claimed to be making the trip to find the remains of their fallen squad leader, Norman (Chadwick Boseman), but they had a secret agenda.

Da 5 Bloods was such an important film this year. Spike Lee and Delroy Lindo gave us such a powerful story at a time when it was crucial to listen. Don’t let the Oscars minimize this incredible film! pic.twitter.com/idzX6E7V0n — Mallory Winkler (@MalloryWinkler) March 15, 2021

Paul was undoubtedly the vulnerable center of all the emotions at play in the movie, between him coming to terms with his own PTSD and his son, David (Jonathan Majors) tagging along on the trip. The whole movie was well-received by critics and general audiences alike, with Lindo's performance drawing particular praise.

"Delroy Lindo should be an instant contender for best actor," wrote The Chicago Sun-Times' film critic Richard Roeper at the time, and he was not alone. Many took it for granted that Lindo would get his nomination, so when it didn't come on Monday, it was shocking. Here is a look at what people are saying on Lindo's behalf.