Oscars Snub Delroy Lindo, and 'Da 5 Bloods' Fans Think It's a Crime
The 2021 Oscar nominations were announced on Monday, and many movie fans were baffled the Delroy Lindo was not nominated for Da 5 Bloods. Lindo played the character Paul in the Netflix original film, which was lauded as a career highlight for him, his co-stars and director Spike Lee last year. Some are accusing the Academy of a racist bias over the snub.
Lindo gave an incredibly compelling performance as Paul, a Vietnam War veteran with unresolved trauma in Da 5 Bloods. The movie followed a squad of Black soldiers who referred to themselves as "Bloods" in the Vietnam War. In the split timeline, the actors played young versions of themselves in the war and older versions of themselves revisiting Vietnam afterwards. They claimed to be making the trip to find the remains of their fallen squad leader, Norman (Chadwick Boseman), but they had a secret agenda.
Da 5 Bloods was such an important film this year. Spike Lee and Delroy Lindo gave us such a powerful story at a time when it was crucial to listen.
Don't let the Oscars minimize this incredible film!
Paul was undoubtedly the vulnerable center of all the emotions at play in the movie, between him coming to terms with his own PTSD and his son, David (Jonathan Majors) tagging along on the trip. The whole movie was well-received by critics and general audiences alike, with Lindo's performance drawing particular praise.
"Delroy Lindo should be an instant contender for best actor," wrote The Chicago Sun-Times' film critic Richard Roeper at the time, and he was not alone. Many took it for granted that Lindo would get his nomination, so when it didn't come on Monday, it was shocking. Here is a look at what people are saying on Lindo's behalf.
Egregious
Delroy Lindo’s performance in the Da 5 Bloods is as good as and in a number of cases better than the Best Actor winners of the past decade at least.
So great I felt scorched by his performance. Sorry, I'm still not over this egregious snub.
Many outraged fans compared Lindo's snub to the performances that actually did win the "Best Actor" oscar over the last few years, and they were outraged. They saw no excuse for this misfire.
Whole Movie
Really disappointed how poorly Da 5 Bloods did this morning at #TheOscars it deserved so much more and especially Delroy Lindo
In addition to Lindo, some were surprise that Da 5 Bloods itself didn't get more nominations. Some thought the movie deserved awards for directing, writing, cinematography or even Best Picture. Instead, it was nominated only for Best Original Score.
All Garbage
Delroy Lindo in Da Five Bloods had THE best performance I've seen in a film in a really long time and he wasn't nominated for an Oscar so it's all garbage I guess.
Many people said that Lindo's snub actually detracted from the importance of the Oscars as a whole, making other awards it handed out mean less since it ignored such a titanic performance.
Presumption
I took this pic eight or so months ago but decided not to tweet it. If you had told me that by March 2021 it would be irrelevant I would've thought you crazy. An ass outta me
Among the people who simply assumed Lindo would get an Oscar nomination was filmmaker Barry Jenkins, who posted an old photo he had taken when Da 5 Bloods first came out. In hindsight, he was baffled that it missed the mark.
Other Snubs
Can't get over that Delroy Lindo snub
You Got That Right
Both of their performances were great in the films🎬🎬🎬 they really represented.
Fans acknowledged other snubs at the Oscars this year too — including other Black actors left off of the nominations list. However, the conversations often led back to Lindo as the most surprising and disapppointing one.
His Own Words
This clip from Delroy Lindo's episode of BACK TO ONE, where he talks about how he dealt with Oscar buzz in the past and the way The Academy once treated him, will make you mad but also, ultimately, inspired.

This guy isn't moping around the house today.
This guy isn't moping around the house today.https://t.co/sofg8e8mZC pic.twitter.com/RIQUIbaiG5— Peter Rinaldi (@Peter_Rinaldi) March 15, 2021
Some fans shared a clip from a recent podcast where Lindo himself discussed the Oscar buzz around his performance. It made some feel better that Lindo has dealt with this kind of disappointment in the past, and has a healthy perspective on it.
Outrage
NO DELROY LINDO????? AGAIN ??????
For many fans, it was too soon to take a nuanced look at Lindo's snub. Their outrage response was too strong to set aside for now.