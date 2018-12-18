Oscars Reveals Nominee Short Lists for Music, Documentary and Other Categories

While the 91st Oscars still does not have a host, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences still has awards to give out and the list of potential nominees just got shorter.
On Monday, the Academy released shortlists for nine categories, including Documentary Feature, both music categories and Foreign Language Film.
The Documentary Feature race will include two heavy-hitters — the Fred Rogers film Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and RBG, the film about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Other films on the shortlist include Free Solo, Minding The Gap, Three Identical Strangers and The Distant Barking of Dogs.
The Foreign Language shortlist included Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, which will represent Mexico. The film is now available to stream on Netflix and is expected to be in the running for Best Picture as well. Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters, this year’s Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, will represent Japan.
Fans of Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born will be pleased to see the musical drama remain the frontrunner for the Music (Original Song) Oscar with “Shadow” making the shortlist. Two songs from Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns — “The Place Where Lost Things Go” and “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” — also made the shortlist, as did Black Panther‘s “All The Stars.”
All three 2018 Disney/Marvel movies made the shortlist for Visual Effects, while Mary Poppins Returns, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Christopher Robin are also on the list. The cult sci-fi movie Annihilation did not make it.
The nominations voting round starts on Jan. 7 and ends on Jan. 14, with nominations announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The Oscars will be on Sunday, Feb. 24 and air live on ABC.
Scroll on for a look at the full shortlists.
Documentary Feature
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
Foreign Language Film
Colombia, Birds of Passage
Denmark, The Guilty
Germany, Never Look Away
Japan, Shoplifters
Kazakhstan, Ayka
Lebanon, Capernaum
Mexico, Roma
Poland, Cold War
South Korea, Burning
Makeup and Hairstyling
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
Music (Original Score)
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Music (Original Song)
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy
“All The Stars” from Black Panther
“Revelation” from Boy Erased
“Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’
“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“Suspirium” from Suspiria
“The Big Unknown” from Widows
Animated Short Film
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
Visual Effects
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen