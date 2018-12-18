Oscars Reveals Nominee Short Lists for Music, Documentary and Other Categories

While the 91st Oscars still does not have a host, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences still has awards to give out and the list of potential nominees just got shorter.

On Monday, the Academy released shortlists for nine categories, including Documentary Feature, both music categories and Foreign Language Film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Documentary Feature race will include two heavy-hitters — the Fred Rogers film Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and RBG, the film about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Other films on the shortlist include Free Solo, Minding The Gap, Three Identical Strangers and The Distant Barking of Dogs.

The Foreign Language shortlist included Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, which will represent Mexico. The film is now available to stream on Netflix and is expected to be in the running for Best Picture as well. Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters, this year’s Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, will represent Japan.

Fans of Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born will be pleased to see the musical drama remain the frontrunner for the Music (Original Song) Oscar with “Shadow” making the shortlist. Two songs from Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns — “The Place Where Lost Things Go” and “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” — also made the shortlist, as did Black Panther‘s “All The Stars.”

All three 2018 Disney/Marvel movies made the shortlist for Visual Effects, while Mary Poppins Returns, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Christopher Robin are also on the list. The cult sci-fi movie Annihilation did not make it.

The nominations voting round starts on Jan. 7 and ends on Jan. 14, with nominations announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The Oscars will be on Sunday, Feb. 24 and air live on ABC.

Scroll on for a look at the full shortlists.

Documentary Feature

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Foreign Language Film

Colombia, Birds of Passage

Denmark, The Guilty

Germany, Never Look Away

Japan, Shoplifters

Kazakhstan, Ayka

Lebanon, Capernaum

Mexico, Roma

Poland, Cold War

South Korea, Burning

Makeup and Hairstyling

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Music (Original Score)

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Music (Original Song)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy

“All The Stars” from Black Panther

“Revelation” from Boy Erased

“Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’

“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” from Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” from Widows

Animated Short Film

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

Visual Effects

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen