What Time Are the Oscars?

Hollywood’s award season is well underway, and with the 90th Academy Awards approaching many are wondering what time the big ceremony will take place.

It’s been revealed that the Oscars will begin at 8 p.m. ET on March 4, which is a full 30 minutes earlier than the majority of previous Academy Award telecasts.

This could be due to the tendency of many awards shows running over their designated time. Allowing for an extra half-hour could help with that issue.

Interestingly, it is not just the ceremony time that has been adjusted, as the show actually kicking off a week later than usual. Traditionally, the Academy Awards show is held on the final Sunday in February, but due to the Winter Olympics it was pushed back by one week for 2018.

90 days until #Oscars90! Now at an earlier time: March 4 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. https://t.co/JU5QnEaQb1 pic.twitter.com/3UvIz6WI6R — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 4, 2017

The 2018 Oscar nominees have not been revealed yet, but it’s been reported by Screen Rant that they are typically announced on the second-to-last Tuesday of Jan., which falls on the 23rd this year.

Additionally, The big event will be televised on ABC, and hosted by the network’s prominent late-night talk show personality, Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel hosted the awards show last year as well, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.